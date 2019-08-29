If Taylor Swift Was A Man

mamamia out loud

29 Aug 2019 · 32 minutes

If Taylor Swift Was A Man
Back
play Episode

It's Friday and Mia wants to talk about Taylor Swift's new album Lover. But this time Jessie's going to let her because it's not just an excuse for Mia to sing.  There are some big questions that need answering, like whether we should like Taylor because she's 'safe' for kids as opposed to someone like Miley Cyrus. 

Plus, does your relationship have a third leg? Well, it needs one if you want to remain stable and strong. Jessie explains why. 

And when you're stressed do you tend to internalise it? Even stew on it? Well, chances are you have quiet stress. And that friends, is bad. But we have some solutions for how you can deal with it. 

Recommendations

Jessie: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens https://bit.ly/2L3TPKc 

Mia: Our latest podcast Social Squad hosted by Tully Smyth https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/social-squad/id1476996782  

Holly: Cold Cream for your face. 

You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

TOUR DATES

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???