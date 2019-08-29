If Taylor Swift Was A Man

It's Friday and Mia wants to talk about Taylor Swift's new album Lover. But this time Jessie's going to let her because it's not just an excuse for Mia to sing. There are some big questions that need answering, like whether we should like Taylor because she's 'safe' for kids as opposed to someone like Miley Cyrus.
Plus, does your relationship have a third leg? Well, it needs one if you want to remain stable and strong. Jessie explains why.
And when you're stressed do you tend to internalise it? Even stew on it? Well, chances are you have quiet stress. And that friends, is bad. But we have some solutions for how you can deal with it.
Recommendations
Jessie: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens https://bit.ly/2L3TPKc
Mia: Our latest podcast Social Squad hosted by Tully Smyth https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/social-squad/id1476996782
Holly: Cold Cream for your face.
You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….
TOUR DATES
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at [email protected]
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.