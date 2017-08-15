News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Taylor Swift, Bachelor Breakups and Rules for Open Plan Offices

mamamia out loud

15 Aug 2017 · 97 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week, the details of former Bachelor star Alex Nation’s alleged new relationship with a woman were splashed across every major news site in the country. But, is it actually true? And if it is, is it any of our business?

Taylor Swift won a big court case so why did she only receive $1?

There’s a mistake you’re making with your work email that could be damaging your career.

How can you survive an open plan office when you're an introvert?

Want to know how you can trust someone? There are four questions you need to ask yourself.

Are you a bad feminist if you constantly tell your friends how pretty they are?

We've finally got a man on a TV ad getting stains out of kids clothes.

And three amazing recommendations for your life, including the genius crayon that can get rid of grey roots in 60 seconds flat.

Show notes

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Monique Bowley, blame her for any sound errors. 

Monz recommends the female ride sharing app, Shebah

Mia recommends the 1000 hour hair colour stick

Jessie recommends this article on The Atlantic : Have smartphones destroyed a generation?

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud 

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Steptember. A brilliant way to get fit, and a wonderful cause.  You can register by going to Steptember, or even cooler,  SMS the word “Podcast” to 0499 002 222.

And you can stay in touch with Monique Bowley via Facebook, Instagram, or sign up to her random thoughts via the newsletter here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio