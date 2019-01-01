News
The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week, we learned that international travel might not “return to normal” until 2023. What will be the impact long term? And what does this mean when your family lives overseas?

And details about the next season of The Crown have been released, and there’s one big moment in the whole Charles-Diana doomed love affair story that you’re NOT going to see - so what was ‘tampongate’? 

Plus, what do you do when your partner wants kids but you’ve changed your mind? We tackle a group therapy from an Outlouder who is facing that exact dilemma.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Readly. Get your one month free by signing up via www.readly.com/mamamiaoutloud

LINKS

“Put Tampongate in ‘The Crown’, You Cowards”, The Cut https://bit.ly/tampongate 

Covid advice for travelers from Australian Federal Government - https://bit.ly/2WVWcU6 

ABC News Breakfast interview about international travel - https://bit.ly/travel2023 

Sign up to our “Coping In The Time Of COVID Newsletter” https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter/ 

RECCOS

Jessie: Friday Knock Off with Andy Lee https://bit.ly/virtualknockoff 

Mia: “Come: A Memoir” by Rita Therese https://bit.ly/comememoir 

Holly: Chrissy Teigen’s One-Pan Pasta Puttanesca https://bit.ly/onepanpasta 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio