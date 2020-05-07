Search

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 43 minutes

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon
This week, we learned that international travel might not “return to normal” until 2023. What will be the impact long term? And what does this mean when your family lives overseas?

And details about the next season of The Crown have been released, and there’s one big moment in the whole Charles-Diana doomed love affair story that you’re NOT going to see - so what was ‘tampongate’? 

Plus, what do you do when your partner wants kids but you’ve changed your mind? We tackle a group therapy from an Outlouder who is facing that exact dilemma.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Readly. Get your one month free by signing up via www.readly.com/mamamiaoutloud

LINKS

“Put Tampongate in ‘The Crown’, You Cowards”, The Cut https://bit.ly/tampongate 

Covid advice for travelers from Australian Federal Government - https://bit.ly/2WVWcU6 

ABC News Breakfast interview about international travel - https://bit.ly/travel2023 

RECCOS

Jessie: Friday Knock Off with Andy Lee https://bit.ly/virtualknockoff 

Mia: “Come: A Memoir” by Rita Therese https://bit.ly/comememoir 

Holly: Chrissy Teigen’s One-Pan Pasta Puttanesca https://bit.ly/onepanpasta 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

