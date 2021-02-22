Jessie needs to rant. It's about the social media eruption of anger towards too many people out and about amidst a lockdown. While we bunker down, unable to see relatives overseas, missing out on weddings and births and all the rest, COVID has found its way, once again, into aged care homes. So, is shaming people for going on a beach walk really the hill we want to die on?

Plus, an Olympian has been banned from the Games for using a non-performance enhancing drug. Is that fair enough, or an outdated judgement?

And is cellulite - and giving a shit about it - a thing of the past?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to listen to today's episode of The Quicky about Maralinga

Jessie wants you to watch Middleditch and Schwartz on Netflix

To learn more about our membership offering and to listen to the Daily Drop, click here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.