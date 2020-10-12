Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

An article on GOOP has turned the idea of 'not being busy' into a badge of honour. But is it an enormous privilege to not be busy? Is busyness really a choice and are some people just busy as a personality trait? Parents, in particular, have no choice about busyness.

Plus, our resident Dating Expert Em Vernem shares a Cosmo list with us, about 'how to tell if someone likes you'. The list is made up of different dating habits, plenty which made us roll our eyes, but a few were interesting.

And, our best and worst of the week, including a shout out to teachers everywhere and a nasty note on Jessie's car.

THE END BITS



Recommendations: Holly wants you to eat the amazing cheese from Woobye Cheese. Jessie thinks you should listen to Sia on the Louis Theroux podcast.



Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud



CREDITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Emily Vernem

Producer: Emma Gillespie



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.