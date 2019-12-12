How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

12 Dec 2019 · 41 minutes

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation
Last Sunday, rapper, singer, and positive body movement championer Lizzo was snowed with positive and negative reactions after she rocked up to a sports game in an “assless” dress. Holly asks, had it been Taylor Swift in the same situation, would the reaction have been the same? 

And, now that party season is here, what is the best way to strike up a conversation with uncle Greg (we all have one, apparently)? For most of us, small talk can be so unbearable, so why do we do it and how do we do it better? 

Plus, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word ‘They’ is 2019’s Word Of The Year. Used as a pronoun for non-binary people, is this recognition that “They” has gone mainstream. 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

