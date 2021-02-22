Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

We are a handful of sleeps out from the election. As we begin to reflect on the last six weeks, have we seen anything different about this campaign? Is an American variant of democracy dominating our local political discourse?

Plus, one of the most archaic of magazine tropes is trying to prove it's still relevant. What does the celebrity swimsuit edition tell us about women’s bodies?

And… Apparently, after 6 months in any relationship, there are 12 things you should know about your partner. We discuss.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to watch Conversations With Friends on Prime Video

Watch the TikTok about the 12 things you should know about your partner here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]amia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.