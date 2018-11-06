Spice Girls, Dead Horses & Wedding Dresses For Old People

06 Nov 2018 · 40 minutes

Spice Girls, Dead Horses & Wedding Dresses For Old People
With Melbourne Cup’s “problematic” side breaking into the mainstream this week - we have a question - is it time that we give up on all public holidays in Australia?

Plus Gwyneth Paltrow got married again on the weekend and she wore a gorgeous, big white wedding dress. But Holly has a controversial opinion. 

And the Spice Girls are back, so we need to stop right now.

Mia's interview with Cate McGregor: http://omnyapp.com/shows/no-filter/cate-mcgregor-2016-australian-of-the-year-finalist

Mia's interview with Wren & Ayla Holdom: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/wren-and-aylas-story-when-your-wife-is-trans

Mia's interview with Georgie Stone: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/georgie-stone-was-born-in-the-wrong-body

Mia's interview with Eddie Ayres: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/when-emma-ayres-became-eddie

Mia's interview with Kyl Myers: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/kyl-myers-is-letting-her-child-choose-their-gender

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

