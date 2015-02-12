News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

SPECIAL: Fifty Shades of Grey. The Essential Guide.

mamamia out loud

12 Feb 2015 · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This special breakout podcast is what everyone's talking about, yelling about, protesting about and disagreeing about: Fifty Shades of Grey. 

We take two women that have seen it, each with a different view.

One, a sunshiny soul who hadn't read the books and didn't know what to expect. 

The other, a fiery, give-no-shits powerhouse who devoured all three books, and loved them "with one hand." 

What happens? Shit goes down is what. 

This is the definitive guide to the drama and controversy.  The sex scenes. The global reviews.  The wider social message this movie is provoking.

And, above all, the answer to whether you should bother seeing it.

As Monique says, "It's like Margaret and David. With a lot more fucks."

*warning. Swear jar. Adult themes. 

Show notes

Kate Leaver is a Senior Editor at Mamamia

Shelly Horton is a TV host/ producer and regular on Channel 7.

Monique Bowley should have brought a dictionary along.

The show facebook page is here

And you can email podcast@mamamia.com.au

Is Mia Freedman the only other woman that wasn't offended?

The Lisa Wilkinson review that's gone viral.

Rosie Waterland's astonished re-cap/review

And the anti-domestic violence group who say there are 10 ways that Fifty Shades glorifyies abusive relationships. 

The story of the White Ribbon Fundraiser that was cancelled.

And....the soundtrack to the film is phenoms. Thanks for this cover of Crazy In Love, by Sofia Karlberg.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio