SPECIAL: Fifty Shades of Grey. The Essential Guide.

mamamia out loud

12 Feb 2015 · 35 minutes

SPECIAL: Fifty Shades of Grey. The Essential Guide.
Back
play Episode

This special breakout podcast is what everyone's talking about, yelling about, protesting about and disagreeing about: Fifty Shades of Grey. 

We take two women that have seen it, each with a different view.

One, a sunshiny soul who hadn't read the books and didn't know what to expect. 

The other, a fiery, give-no-shits powerhouse who devoured all three books, and loved them "with one hand." 

What happens? Shit goes down is what. 

This is the definitive guide to the drama and controversy.  The sex scenes. The global reviews.  The wider social message this movie is provoking.

And, above all, the answer to whether you should bother seeing it.

As Monique says, "It's like Margaret and David. With a lot more fucks."

*warning. Swear jar. Adult themes. 

Show notes

Kate Leaver is a Senior Editor at Mamamia

Shelly Horton is a TV host/ producer and regular on Channel 7.

Monique Bowley should have brought a dictionary along.

The show facebook page is here

And you can email [email protected]

Is Mia Freedman the only other woman that wasn't offended?

The Lisa Wilkinson review that's gone viral.

Rosie Waterland's astonished re-cap/review

And the anti-domestic violence group who say there are 10 ways that Fifty Shades glorifyies abusive relationships. 

The story of the White Ribbon Fundraiser that was cancelled.

And....the soundtrack to the film is phenoms. Thanks for this cover of Crazy In Love, by Sofia Karlberg.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???