Today a very special guest has joined Mia, Holly and Jessie in the studio: it’s New York Times Best Selling author Sally Hepworth!



The recent Instagram stories of former Home and Away actor Isobel Lucas at an anti-vax rally has us wondering if we should stop following problematic people and topics on social media, or if it’s better to keep tabs on them.



Plus, the subtle way everyone is introducing a new partner into their lives.



And, is it a problem for plastic surgeons to share videos of gory procedures on their social platforms? And if so, why can’t we stop watching?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Sally Hepworth wants you to read The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi



Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Sally Hepworth.

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

