Pixie Curtis is making headlines this week, she’s 10 years old and described in the media as an 'entrepreneur'. A successful one at that. So successful, that her mum, Roxy Jacenko, says Pixie might retire at the age of 15. But is the idea of retiring young or never having to work really a goal worth aspiring to?

Plus, how to tell if you're having a breakdown in slow-motion.

And, how famous women like Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde & Megan Fox are changing the divorce narrative.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to try a makeup label called Runway Room. She found her perfect pink lipstick with "Feminist - creamy matte coral pink lipstick" and her favourite blush is the "Peach Punch Mineral Cream Stick"

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

