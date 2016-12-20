Sleeping with the boss and ALL the Summer recommendations.

20 Dec 2016 · 60 minutes

Sleeping with the boss and ALL the Summer recommendations.
There's a sex scandal at the top of the Australian media world and it's a bit messy. In these situations does the woman ever come out on top? Heard of 'dry feeding'? It's not a diet, it's a new frontier for mums you should be kept abreast of. Ever rolled down the hill of Parliament House? Your democratic rolling rights are about to end. Why you need to stop asking people to eat more at Christmas, can you regift stuff you got given for free, last minute ideas for the blokes in your life, and a bumper recommendations extravaganza with everything to watch, read, listen to and wear this summer. 

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright. Jessie Stephens will be back in 2017.

Holly hosts the hilarious podcast for parents: This Glorious Mess.

BUMPER RECOMMENDATIONS:

Read:

You'll Grow Out Of It by Jessie Klein

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

The One Who Got Away by Caroline Overington

The Natural Way Of Things by Charlotte Wood

Black Rock White City by A.S Patric

Watch:

Designated Survivor on Netflix

Nathan For You on Netflix

The Beautiful Lie on the ABC

Barracuda on the ABC

 

Outlander on Netflix

Listen to:

You Must Remember This

Making Oprah

Note To Self

My Dad Wrote A Porno

The Bridechilla Podcast

Lena Dunham's Women Of The Hour

2 Dope Queens 

Sooo Many White Guys

This show was sponsored by Allied - With Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, in cinema's this Boxing Day.

 

