30 May 2019 · 42 minutes

Are You A Bernie Or An Elton?
The Elton John biopic Rocketman was released this week and it looks closely at the relationship between Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. But the one question it has Jessie Stephens asking is  - are you a ‘Bernie’ or an ‘Elton’ when it comes to your life? And by this she means do you want the limelight for your work or are you just happy floating in the background making good things? 

Plus, in case you missed it, unmarried women are the healthiest and happiest according to London professor Paul Dolan. Apparently married men take fewer risks and “calm down” and are therefore healthier than their single counterparts, whereas married women report more mental and physical problems than single ones. So who’s happier and does it really matter? 

And is it okay to pull out the Entertainment Book on a date? That’s this weeks group therapy.

Mia Freedman is still on holidays so stepping in with Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright is our fabulous host of The Quicky, Claire Murphy. https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/playlists/podcast 

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Assisted Stretching and the Ivan Milat book Sins of The Brother

Holly: Season 2 of The Letdown on ABC

Claire: Wanda Sykes' Not Normal on Netflix

END BITS

Hosts: Claire Murphy, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

