One of the most famous athletes in the world has made headlines everywhere, after pulling out of the women’s team gymnastics final in Tokyo. So why did Simone Biles quit?

Plus, the distraction we needed this week came in the form of a ridiculously lavish royal-adjacent wedding. So who is Kitty Spencer?

And…compliments. How to give one, how to take one, why they’re actually very, very good for your health.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch the Olympics

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Gia Moylan, Sydney Pead & Emmeline Peterson

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

