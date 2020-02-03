The Unexpected Silver Lining

The death of FOMO, not having to make as many decisions and the appreciation of human closeness: How has this year changed us for the better? We discuss.

LINKS

Belinda Jepsen’s article ‘5 ways 2020 will change us for the better’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/coronavirus-good-news/

RECOS

Holly- Tiger King on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81115994

Mia- The Weekly Drop wine delivery service… https://www.twdrop.com/about

Jessie- The podcast Making Sense episode: The New Future of Work … https://samharris.org/podcasts/194-new-future-work/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

