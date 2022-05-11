Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

There's fast fashion, and then there's ultra-fast fashion. Gen Z are the most eco-conscious generation we've ever seen, but why can't they quit SHEIN?

Plus, would you buy your daughter a vibrator? Or, would you let your mum buy you a vibrator? We've got a listener dilemma to discuss.

And do you feel like social media forces you to have an opinion about...everything? The problem with the Opinion Olympics.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to read this NY Times piece on Brazillian Butt Lift recovery houses.

Listen to Extraordinary Stories: Amy Winehouse here

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

