Have you heard of 'The Shadow Pandemic'? Some people posting about it are concerned about the mental health of young people right now. Some are silent on the subject of vaccinations. Some are anti masks. The term itself has become incredibly loaded. Is this just the new more palatable way to be anti lockdown? Are we using the mental health of children to push an agenda? Or can two things be true at the same time?

Plus, can’t seem to stop online shopping right now? Welcome to the endless pit of desire.

And what is 'concern trolling' and has it actually saved any lives?

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to check out Aussie Lady Startup, femme flame candles.

If you want to help the residents of Wilcannia, you can learn more here about care packages and where to send one, or donate to this GoFundMe fruit and veggie fundraiser

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

