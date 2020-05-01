Search

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

A global pandemic, a crashing economy, and social isolation have created a perfect storm for conspiracy theories. Some influencers and celebrities are playing a key role in undermining the mainstream media. So, why are ‘The Media’ suddenly the bad guys?

Also, if there’s anything singer Justin Bieber regrets, it’s having had confusing (and potentially hot) sex in his youth before committing to his now wife Hayley. What’s our biggest sex regret? We discuss.

Plus, should we resolve to do less now that we’re allowed to do more again? 

LINKS

Andrew’s interview with Mia on No Filter… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/when-andrew-met-anne-a-sons-story/

Normal People TV series on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/normal-people

The Virtual Knockoff with Andy Lee… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia/videos/2284343731868480

The mums loving iso article… https://bit.ly/2LG8sm8

RECCOS

Jessie- The article ‘Why I’ve Never Believed in Believe Women’ by Helen Lewis... https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/05/believe-women-bad-slogan-joe-biden-tara-reade/611617/

Holly- WTF with Marc Maron featuring Cate Blanchett… http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1122-cate-blanchett

And The Split podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-split/

Mia- Mrs. America on iTunes… https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/mrs-america-season-1/id1503594450

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

