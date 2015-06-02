Sex, Mental Illness and The Bachelor.

mamamia out loud

02 Jun 2015 · 54 minutes

Sex, Mental Illness and The Bachelor.
Back
play Episode

There's a man in the studio. Osher Gunsberg, host of The Bachelor, is our special guest. Season three has wrapped and it takes about 30 seconds until we start probing him for info. Does he have favourites? Does he try and swing the Bachelors decision? Does he feel sorry for the contestants? Has he ever...you know...fallen for one of Bachie's girls?

Then we just keep digging. Sex. Mental Illness. Tell us everything.  

It's a side of Osher you've never heard before.

Show notes

Cindy Gallop, Make Love Not Porn

The Way Of The Superior Man by David Dieda

Moody Bitches, the book

 

Osher recommends

Kung Fury, the 80's kung fu supercop. 

And Warby Parker glasses

Monique recommends

The Media Report on the journo that broke the FIFA scandal.

Mia recommends the movie Into The Woods

 

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanOsher Gunsberg and Monique Bowley.

For more Osh,  The Osher Gunsberg Podcast

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can contact the show via email [email protected]

Please subscribe on itunes and join our poddy family. And if you're looking for more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, or Just Between Us. 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???