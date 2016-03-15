News
Sex, Marriage and Jennifer Aniston

mamamia out loud

15 Mar 2016 · 58 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's been 25 years since Naomi Wolf wrote The Beauty Myth. What's changed? Today, the writer who says our obsession with how we look is holding us back as a gender. Plus, can a sexless marriage make you happy? Should women stop using the term "Stay At Home Mum"? And Jennifer Aniston's movies divide the room. Plus we've got Crabs in the office and they're our new best friends.

Show notes 

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

With thanks to special guest Alys Gagnon

Alys's article is here

Mia recommends  Conversations with Richard Fidler

KDB is reading Room by Emma Donoghue

Monique will be watching Luke Warm Sex on ABC 

Enter the cereal competition at uncletobys.com.au/bigcereallove

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au

 

This show was produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

