Sex, Marriage and Jennifer Aniston

mamamia out loud

15 Mar 2016 · 58 minutes

Sex, Marriage and Jennifer Aniston
Back
play Episode

It's been 25 years since Naomi Wolf wrote The Beauty Myth. What's changed? Today, the writer who says our obsession with how we look is holding us back as a gender. Plus, can a sexless marriage make you happy? Should women stop using the term "Stay At Home Mum"? And Jennifer Aniston's movies divide the room. Plus we've got Crabs in the office and they're our new best friends.

Show notes 

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

With thanks to special guest Alys Gagnon

Alys's article is here

Mia recommends  Conversations with Richard Fidler

KDB is reading Room by Emma Donoghue

Monique will be watching Luke Warm Sex on ABC 

Enter the cereal competition at uncletobys.com.au/bigcereallove

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emailing [email protected]

 

This show was produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???