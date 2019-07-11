Sex, Death And Money

Are the royal family allowed to demand privacy at public events?
Should teen girls be learning more about pleasure and less about fear when it comes to sex education?
Is the world still uncomfortable with women being financially independent in relationships?
It's a death, sex and money episode of Mamamia Out Loud. Plus, Mia has an interesting recommendation that takes the show to a dark place.
Happy Friday Outlouders, and have a great weekend!
Jessie: Sportsgirl high waisted pants that you can buy here.
Rachel: Watching My Next Guest....with Kanye West on Netflix
Mia: Listening to an episode of This American Life called 'Mistakes were made.'
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
