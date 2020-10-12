Listen to yesterday's subscriber-only segment here: www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-out-loud/hoe-union-jen-anniston-hates-influencers

Wherever you are, whatever you’re paying for, everything is getting more expensive. Analysts have been bracing us for a recession for months and interest rates are peaking internationally, but there’s one group of the population finding it particularly difficult. Is time up on the 'Millennial Lifestyle Subsidy?'

Plus, we're not sure how we feel about Brad Pitt on the cover of GQ. What does this latest magazine shoot really tell us?

And our best and worst of the week which includes, milestones, daggy TV, an incredulous PM, and the death of forgiveness.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to listen to the Too Peas ep featuring our Hol.

Emma thinks you should check out Southern Ocean Live on iView

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.