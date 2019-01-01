News
Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 40 minutes

Hey it's Mia dropping into the Outloud feed to let you know about Overshare. Have you given it a listen? This is what the girls are talking about on this episode:

Mutual orgasm is the HOLY GRAIL of sex but if it’s so important why is it so damn hard to achieve? Is there a secret to it? Is there no hope of it if a lot of women aren’t turned on by penetration?  Lem has some sage wisdom to help you be a better, more reciprocal lover the next time you’re getting freaky.

Plus can sleeping (just sleeping, no funny stuff) in separate bedrooms be beneficial to your relationship? Kel swears by it, not just because it prevents her from kicking her husband awake when he snores like a rail train, and Flex thinks everyone should do it (if only we could afford to).

And Kel has noticed a woman in her workplace dealing with professional conflict in a ‘bitchy’ way. So, is there a way to handle rejection and disappointment at work without taking it personally? And why can’t we all just get along and promote each other until we run the world damn it!

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rach Hart & Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharers to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group, just search for Overshare or follow this link https://bit.ly/376oEpl

More Episodes

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

38 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2020

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Weinstein’s Lawyer Just Told Us What She Really Thinks

43 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

The J. Lo And Shakira Debate That Split The Podcast

40 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

