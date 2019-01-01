"Live Your Truth. Stay Healthy. Enjoy Freedom."

Ideas like these, often shared by social media influencers seem like positive choices and friendly advice. But what are they code for? Jessie explains to Holly and Mia how influencers are subverting seemingly harmless phrases about "well-being" to spread a sinister message.



