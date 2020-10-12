Subscribe to Mamamia

Australians woke up on Saturday morning to news the US Supreme Court voted to overturn the constitutional right for American women to access abortion. Amelia Lester is an Australian journalist living in Washington D.C, she joins us to help unpack what’s happening on the ground over in the U.S.

Plus, a few weeks ago, we had a vibrator dilemma that broke the Internet. Now, there’s another one…

And we’ve got our Jessie back at last. So, what DID she do on her holidays, and how much do cocktails cost after inflation? What does she want you to know about what it's really like traveling in a post-Covid world?

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to read Magpie by Elizabeth Day

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

