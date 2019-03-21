BONUS: We Need To Talk About Scott Morrison & Waleed Aly

On Thursday night, The Project’s Waleed Aly sat down with Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an intense, commercial-free interview.

The segment covered whether or not our current government has capitalised on Islamophobia, and the place One Nation has within Australian politics.

Our very own Rachel Corbett was a co-host on Thursday night’s episode of The Project, and on today’s show she offers some insight into what it was like behind the scenes.

In this special bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Mia, Jessie and Rachel unpack the interview that stopped the nation.

For more on Waleed’s interview with ScoMo read here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-project-waleed-aly-scott-morrison/

For Waleed’s impassioned monologue on Christchurch…

https://www.mamamia.com.au/waleed-aly-christchurch/

