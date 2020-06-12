Search

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

14 hours ago

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy
It’s Friday and Holly’s in the mood for a quick debrief on Meghan and Harry (also Jessie’s not here....). So what do the most recent court documents reveal about the couple?

Also, UK comedian Sasha Baron-Cohen has a new target: Facebook. We know him as Borat and Ali G but his most recent prank has pushed the boundaries even further. We discuss.

Plus, you’re not the only one feeling tired. So why do most of us have 0 motivation right now? Mia explains.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Calming Blankets… https://www.calmingblankets.com.au/

LINKS

RECCOS

Kee- The Babysitter Club on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/title/81005407

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Kee Reece

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

