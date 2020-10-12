Run The Dishwasher Twice

11 hours ago

Run The Dishwasher Twice
Meghan Markle spoke out this week about miscarriages, and the importance of asking each other if we're ok. Meghan's decision to open up about this kind of loss, and the criticism that followed, prompted Mia to share a deeply personal and raw account of life after her own miscarriage, the day after her wedding, more than two decades ago.

Plus, Run the Dishwasher Twice: One woman is calling out the invisible rules we set for ourselves, to encourage us all towards a little more self-kindness.

And, our best and worst of the week, including Holly sticking it out with Bootcamp and Jessie getting tongue tied in front of one of her idols.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read, or listen to, The Last Children of Down Syndrome

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

