Why everyone is discussing Lisa Wilkinson, Brittany Higgins, and what happened at the Logies.

Plus, move over main character energy, 'side character energy' is the thing this year.

And, It’s the biggest story in the country this week. FINA - the world swimming body - voted on Monday to restrict the participation of transgender women at an elite level. Who does the ban actually hurt? Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey joins us to help unpack it.

Oh and by the way, Beyonce wants you to quit your job. Holly explains.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to listen to Beyonce's new song

