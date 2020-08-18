The Problem with Rich-People Skin

In a pandemic tale familiar to many, Mia has become obsessed with putting skincare on her face and she might have gone too far. So, why are skin products and serums having SUCH a moment?

Plus, what is 'grief porn' and why are we so obsessed with it? Jessie reflects on the death of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny’s 33-year-old daughter, Jaimi, and the fact that paparazzi images from her funeral were published online, going against the wishes of Jaimi's family.

And the Sydney private school muck up day that everyone is talking about...

THE END BITS

Jessie wants everyone to read Jane Harper's new book, The Survivors.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.