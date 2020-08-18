Search

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

In a pandemic tale familiar to many, Mia has become obsessed with putting skincare on her face and she might have gone too far. So, why are skin products and serums having SUCH a moment?

Plus, what is 'grief porn' and why are we so obsessed with it? Jessie reflects on the death of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny’s 33-year-old daughter, Jaimi, and the fact that paparazzi images from her funeral were published online, going against the wishes of Jaimi's family.

And the Sydney private school muck up day that everyone is talking about...

Jessie wants everyone to read Jane Harper's new book, The Survivors.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

