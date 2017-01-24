Red Flags and Red Rags.

We have a new Premier, a new President, and it's a new period. This week, it's kick arse women doing kick-arse things of kick-arsery: Gladys Berjiklian, Serena Williams and the Women's AFL are making us happy. There's A Dummies Guide to the Hottest 100, to get you through any conversation with your cool-factor intact. Is asking a dad permission for marriage completely outdated? And should having children be taught at school? Jessie road-tests a dating guru's advice with interesting results. The peculiar habit of never having enough tampons in the house, unfortunate overseas chemist experiences, and the game-changing podcast, brilliant film, and trashy TV show you need to get onto, pronto.





Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: outloud@mamamia.com.au

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

And the weekly challenge (apart from trying out cheesy one-liners), is to tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iphone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.