Bonus: Recap Of The Year

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 36 minutes

Bonus: Recap Of The Year
Back
play Episode

Jessie is back with one of her famous recaps to take Mia, Holly, and the rest of us through the strange, scary, and surreal that was 2020. From fires and a global pandemic at the start, to an election and new hope towards the end, we've laughed together and cried (lots) together. So here it is, our recap of the year. 

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save

31 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Introducing What I Eat When...

32 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2020

Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

36 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

The Wellness Craze For Your...

28 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

JLo Has A Joyful Heart

32 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Why Isn't The PM Wearing Black?

35 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

The Taxi Light Dating Theory

35 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Run The Dishwasher Twice

32 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

The Great Australian Witch Hunt

34 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

You Can Spot A Favourite Child From Miles Away

39 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Introducing The Undone...

24 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2020

The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

36 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

37 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2020

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

39 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Salad Rule

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout