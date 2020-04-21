Search

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

a day ago · 44 minutes

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s book ‘A Bigger Picture’ is out and seeing record sales. Mia had a chat with him this week and we’re wondering, what’s with the timing? And is he angry or relieved?

Also, why are we still celebrating the weight loss of reality TV stars? Especially when they’re telling us it’s the result of stress, mental illness or a physical health issue? We discuss why reality stars appear to be getting thinner.

Plus, are people in your life acting a bit... weird recently? Well, there’s a reason for that… 

