Quit Your Job And Find A New Friend

mamamia out loud

26 Apr 2018 · 44 minutes

Quit Your Job And Find A New Friend
Should you ever tell your boss exactly what you think of them, even if you're leaving? It’s the group therapy question we’ve all dreamed of writing, but according to Mia there is only one dignified way to leave a job.

Plus, Amy Schumer has a 'no new friends' policy and we can’t work out if it’s genius or just a little smug.

And pert nipples. Apparently, fillers in your fiddly bits are all the rage.

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Jessie: Seriously, by the BBC - Episode: Meeting The Man I Killed

Holly: Yoga

Mia: Going To A Dawn Service and Oprah’s Super Soul Podcast with Amy Schumer

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women's Network.

