News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 12 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melbourne is in Stage Four Lockdown. It's the second time the city has had to shut themselves away. 

How does it feel this time? Is it different to the first time? 

The Quicky listeners share with us their experiences. 

Lifeline: 13 11 44

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

If today's episode was upsetting or triggering for you, please reach out to one of the following:

Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14

beyondblue on 1300 224 636

Kid's Helpline is also available on 1800 551 800.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Talk About Kanye West

33 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

31 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

31 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two Sexy Men. One Sexy Woman

33 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

34 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

35 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We’ll Be Better At Lockdown This Time

41 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio