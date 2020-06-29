Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

Melbourne is in Stage Four Lockdown. It's the second time the city has had to shut themselves away.

How does it feel this time? Is it different to the first time?

The Quicky listeners share with us their experiences.

Lifeline: 13 11 44

If today's episode was upsetting or triggering for you, please reach out to one of the following:

Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14

beyondblue on 1300 224 636

Kid's Helpline is also available on 1800 551 800.

