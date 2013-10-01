Search

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 37 minutes

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick
Back
play Episode

This week, William Callaghan, a 14-year-old boy with autism, went missing during a bushwalk with his father. After two days and a monumental rescue effort, he was found. We discuss why this story touched so many Australians. 

Also, “how do I win the battle against The Chair?”. Host of the You Beauty podcast, Leigh Campbell, wants some answers. 

Plus, we are all very well-acquainted with procrastination. So is it really possible to beat procrastination with a five second trick? 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Carmex https://www.carmex.com.au/

LINKS

RECCOS

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  3 days ago

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout