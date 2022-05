The media coverage that surrounded Meghan and Harry's relationship launch gave the Royal Family a new narrative arc, but things started to fall apart when they were reminded of the last time someone came in who's 'brand' threatened to eclipse the monarchy. As the world tries to figure out what 'Brand Meghan' looks like now, what would've happened to the Diana brand, had she not died?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges