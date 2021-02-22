We Don't Want To Talk About This Anymore

For what feels like the last 100 episodes, we have led the show with the topic of sexual assault. And we’re sick of it. We’re not sick that women are talking about it, but we’re sick of nothing changing. So what next?

Plus, Prince Harry has a day job. It's his first office gig, which has left us wondering, does he know how to use email? Make a spreadsheet? Will he have regular catch-ups with his manager? Can you even IMAGINE having Prince Harry as a colleague?

And, what is ‘brain octane oil,’ and why is it part of Orlando Bloom’s morning routine?

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch There's No I in Threesome on Binge/Foxtel.

You can listen to more of Holly on This Glorious Mess here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.