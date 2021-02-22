Prince Harry Spills The Tea

In case you missed it, a lot of news came out of Canberra over the weekend, more has emerged today and none of it is good. You may have heard or read bits of information but it's pretty confusing, so we recap what's going on. 

Plus, everyone’s talking about Prince Harry’s bus ride around LA with James Corden. Is the charm offensive working? And was Archie's first word really 'crocodile'? 

And, you might have seen Jonah Hill’s name in the headlines. The actor has spoken out against fat-shaming, following the publication of shirtless photographs of him.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

