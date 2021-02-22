Prince Harry Spills The Tea

In case you missed it, a lot of news came out of Canberra over the weekend, more has emerged today and none of it is good. You may have heard or read bits of information but it's pretty confusing, so we recap what's going on.

Plus, everyone’s talking about Prince Harry’s bus ride around LA with James Corden. Is the charm offensive working? And was Archie's first word really 'crocodile'?

And, you might have seen Jonah Hill’s name in the headlines. The actor has spoken out against fat-shaming, following the publication of shirtless photographs of him.

Watch the James Corden/Prince Harry video here.

Listen to the ABC's Signal podcast for more on Brittany Higgins and the ongoing developments out of Canberra

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Mrs. Fletcher on Foxtel or Binge.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

