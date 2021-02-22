SUBSCRIBE TO THE OUT LOUD NEWSLETTER HERE.
Prince Andrew has settled the sexual assault case against him by Virginia Guiffre...for an undisclosed sum. So who will be paying for it?
Plus, why Holly sent Jessie a story about Naomi Campbell and why it pissed Mia off. Does Naomi owe women an explanation around how she became a mum?
And reading between the lines of Novak Djokovic's BBC interview, and the blurred lines between the anti-vax camp and the 'vaccine hesitant.'
The End Bits
Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to this episode of Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things
Check out Naomi Campbell's Vogue cover here
Watch the BBC interview with Novak Djokovic here
CREDITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Claire Murphy
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.
