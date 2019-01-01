News
The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 36 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you’re watching The Crown, you may be at peak Princess Diana obsession right now. But it’s another Diana TV show that’s become the focus of a formal investigation by the BBC, 25 years after it aired. Holly explains what's happening, why it's happening now and what it all means.

Plus, have you ever been too full to fornicate? Should we be flipping the date-night agenda to include sex BEFORE dinner, instead of after?

And, our best and worst of the week.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Mia thinks you should consider Hello Fresh!

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

