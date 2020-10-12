The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

15 hours ago · 36 minutes

The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule
If you’re watching The Crown, you may be at peak Princess Diana obsession right now. But it’s another Diana TV show that’s become the focus of a formal investigation by the BBC, 25 years after it aired. Holly explains what's happening, why it's happening now and what it all means.

Plus, have you ever been too full to fornicate? Should we be flipping the date-night agenda to include sex BEFORE dinner, instead of after?

And, our best and worst of the week.

Recommendations: Mia thinks you should consider Hello Fresh!

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

