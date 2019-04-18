Let's All Hold Hands And #Pray For Angelina Jolie

In case you missed it: Kim Kardashian is nailing her legal exams; you're going to be spending your weekend watching Beyonce slay and there's a woman in Mexico who performed her own c-section. Yup.
Plus, the day that we thought would never come has arrived: Angelina Jolie has joined her ex's ex Jennifer Aniston on the tabloid shelves with a great big SAD printed across her face.
And... If you've ever made a drunk purchase in your life, you are not alone. In the US, 'drunk shopping' is worth tens of billions of dollars.
Recommendations
Jessie: Rent A Dress, The Volte
Holly: Grapeseed oil, Evans
Mia: Forever, Amazon Prime
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producer: Amelia Navascues
