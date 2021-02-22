SIGN UP TO THE OUT LOUD NEWSLETTER HERE.

A horrific video has made its way through group chats and social media this week, with many people watching it by accident, and some seeking it out specifically. Is technology making us a little less human every day?

Plus, what is a Platonic Life Partner, and is having one better than having the other kind of life partner?



And our best and worst of the week, which includes sickness, eyelashes, and consent.

The End Bits

