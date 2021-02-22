The Man With Balls Bigger Than His Brain

a day ago

Everyone’s talking about Piers Morgan. The English broadcaster, journalist, and television host of Good Morning Britain has quit his host role after 6 years in the job, following backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle, in the wake of the Oprah interview.

Plus, Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken out after being released from an Iranian prison last year, where the academic spent 800 days locked up. But when Moore-Gilbert came back to Australia she learnt, whilst in hotel quarantine, that her husband was having an affair, with one of her colleagues.

And, is your life in constant need of a good edit? On Monday, Sam Armytage resigned from her job as the co-host of Sunrise after eight years. She said  “My mother used to say to me, ‘edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It is your masterpiece after all,’ and that’s precisely what I’m doing,” What does that mean? What does editing your life look like?

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly wants you to read The Wife and the Widow by Christian White

You can read more on Kylie Moore-Gilbert on Mamamia here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

