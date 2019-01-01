It's been a week, so we're talking about some of the news headlines that brought us joy over the past few days. Surprisingly, many of them involve sport.

We need to talk about the phenomenon best known as the PICK ME GIRL. It's all over YouTube and Tik Tok, and like most terms that include the word ‘girl’, it’s a term of derision. Jessie explains why you do not want to be a pick-me girl.

Plus, Mia and Jessie have received an overwhelming response after the release of this No Filter episode. We talk through why it touched so many listeners, and when it's important to tell other people's stories.

And, our best and worst of the week, including new and old friends and corn fritters gone wrong.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly has some family movie night recos for you:

Cruella on Disney Plus

Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus

The Wish Dragon on Netflix

And, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines on Netflix

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

